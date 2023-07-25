Jungkook Becomes Second BTS Member To Top Billboard Hot 100, Following Jimin's Like Crazy

BTS member Jungkook has achieved an extraordinary milestone, securing not one but two No. 1 positions on the Billboard charts with his latest single SEVEN. Collaborating with American rapper and singer Latto, the track claimed the top spot on both the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. This incredible achievement has set Jungkook apart as the sole K-pop artist to accomplish such a remarkable feat.

The youngest member of the boy band wasted no time expressing his excitement. Taking to Weverse, the BTS online community platform, he shared his enthusiasm with a simple message, “Let’s go higher!"

[230725 Jungkook Weverse Post]🐰 lets go even higher pic.twitter.com/INEOtBDR9Q — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) July 24, 2023

Soon after the announcement, Jungkook also garnered love and support from his fans.

On the other hand, BTS member Jimin took to Instagram to express his happiness and shared a heartfelt post dedicated to the talented young singer. While, RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, shared Jimin’s post on his Instagram Stories, showcasing the strong bond and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jungkook became the second BTS member to achieve the number 1 spot at Billboard Hot 100. Just a few months earlier, fellow BTS member Jimin also achieved the same feat, with his song Like Crazy. Meanwhile, as a group, BTS are the only Korean band to grab the top spot in Billboard Hot 100.

SEVEN achieved outstanding sales figures in its debut week. The single sold an impressive combined total of over 153,000 song downloads and CD singles. Additionally, the track garnered a massive 21.9 million streams.

In a candid conversation with Weverse Magazine earlier, the singer opened up about his solo album and revealed that creating the album was not something he had initially planned. Producer Bang Si-hyuk played the song for him and he was instantly hooked. The BTS member expressed his excitement about the project and explained that he knew how he wanted to promote it.

Jungkook’s talent has earned him recognition on the Billboard Hot 100 not once, but twice. His first appearance was with Stay Alive, the OST of HYBE’s webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO, created by fellow BTS member SUGA. The second time he appeared on the Hot 100 chart with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for Left and Right.