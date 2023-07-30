Jungkook FINALLY Performs That That With Suga and Breaks The Internet, BTS Fans Celebrate

It has finally happened, Jungkook and Suga were seen performing to ‘That That’ together! The BTS singer appeared on the latest episode of Suchwita, which is hosted by Min Yoongi, and fulfilled everyone’s wish to see him perform the song with Suga. BTS fans have been waiting for this sight ever since Yoongi mentioned that Jungkookie breaks into the hookstep of That That, sung by PSY and features Suga, at the drop of the hat. Jungkook has also displayed his love for the song on various Weverse Lives.

On Saturday evening, when the episode dropped, one of the biggest highlights was the impromptu dance session. The singer and the rapper played on the song on the Karaoke machine arranged on sets and blessed everyone’s social media timelines. While Jungkook was seen singing PSY’s parts, Suga joined in to play his parts of the song. The in-person performance was priceless!

Many took to Twitter and celebrated that Jungkook’s long-awaited wish came true. “Jungkook finally got to perform That That with Yoongi ahh baby waited so long for this opportunity " a fan tweeted. “Finally Jungkook & yoongi performing #ThatThat," a second fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jungkook also revealed during the show that he has several plans for November. These include dropping single and followed by a mini-album.