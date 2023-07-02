Jungkook Has BTS Fans Penning Lust Stories As He Drops Shirtless Pic With 'Seven' Schedule

BTS fans were not prepared for Jungkook’s Seven schedule announcement. Dropped on Saturday night (IST), Jeon Jungkook announced his plan of release with the help of a concept photo. Taking to Weverse, the Golden Maknae’s agency, BigHit Music, released a thirst trap poster with the schedule. While the poster mentioned details about the teaser date, music video launch date and more, fans were distracted by Jungkook’s pose in the photo.

While the Still With You singer’s face was not shown, the camera focused on a shirtless Jungkook who was sporting only an open blazer, a pair of jeans and his undies visible. The photo had the fandom, ARMY, lusting over him.

CK pictures weren't enough that jungkook come back being shirtless to tease us again pic.twitter.com/449Yp6Ra31— Seven ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@armystantwt7) July 1, 2023

half fandom crying over still with you official release and other half screaming shaking banging their head over shirtless jungkook— alee⁷ SEVEN (@mimilostjams) July 1, 2023

armys when they realized jungkook was shirtless in that promotion schedule pic pic.twitter.com/WjGvkPDlOY— moni⁷ (@taeisthv) July 1, 2023

THAT CLOSE UP OF YOUR ABS AND CHEST WASNT NECESSARY JUNGKOOK. ITS BORDERLINE TEASINGYOU THINK WE'LL STAY SANE AFTER THIS?— Dream⁷ (@army010509) July 1, 2023

i've been thinking and have a strong feeling that jungkook will start his mv in this white shirt, leather boots/pants combo then by the end of it, naked with the waistband of his boxers on show. i mean that chair has a whole outfit on it looking worn u see where im going?… pic.twitter.com/sLED9v3hpp— jungkook praiser⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@jeonmygoogie) July 1, 2023

not jun and jungkook deciding to go naked for their single they want us d-word so bad pic.twitter.com/7CgU5Scrhc— _sean ⑰ resting (@hosheyfied) July 1, 2023

I think we need more of HOT NAKED JUNGKOOK IN LOW WAIST JEANS WITH CALVIN KLIEN UNDERWEAR STRAP PEAKING written in fics…he's more unhinges than we write and IT NEEDS TO CHANGEEEEE pic.twitter.com/KamNn00U2i— Tauruskook (@tauruskook) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, it is reported that popular K-drama actress Han So-hee has been roped in to star in the music video. OSEN reported that the Nevertheless star has completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles. The BTS star was recently in Los Angeles to finish his solo work. Both the artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time. If Han So Hee indeed appears in Jungkook’s music video, it is going to be a collaboration of its kind.