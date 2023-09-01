Jungkook Kicks Off His Birthday Bash By Performing 'Magic Tricks', BTS Fans In Splits

September 1 holds a special place in the hearts of the BTS ARMY, as they come together to celebrate Jungkook’s 26th birthday. This day is no ordinary one, and his fan base is pouring their affection by sending heartfelt wishes. To kick off his birthday, the Golden Maknae delighted fans with a short live session on social media. During this session, he showcased an intriguing magic trick and expressed his gratitude to his fans. In the live broadcast, Jungkook mentioned that he was spending time with friends and decided to go live as soon as he got home.

In the video, Jungkook grabs everyone’s attention with a bunch of cards. He skillfully opens the cards in a fun way and quickly hides them under the table and gives a charming smile to the camera. The video which was shared on a fan page came with a caption that read: “His cuteness is just overwhelming. Jungkook, I have so much love for you. Happy birthday.”

Jungkook’s livestream brought joy to many, but one fortunate fan had the extraordinary opportunity to not only see him on screen but also meet him in real life. Interestingly, the fan named Ka younng, crossed paths with the BTS member at the renowned restaurant Dosan Jeongyuk. Sharing her incredible encounter on Instagram, the fan revealed that she shares her birthday with Jungkook. Alongside her post, she included a photo of herself with the singer.

She wrote, “Is it a dream. Tomorrow (9/1) is my birthday. Birthday party LOL I wanted to eat it for a long time. Went to eat meat. I saw Jungkook. Even Jungkook’s birthday is on 9/1. Isn’t the timing crazy. It’s the same birthday, but I can’t believe we’re meeting at the same high-end restaurant. Honestly still can’t believe it.”

During his time out, Jungkook also had the chance to connect with other members of the BTS ARMY. The singer politely posed for photos with these lucky fans, turning their dreams into reality. For many fans, the opportunity to meet their beloved idols remains a dream, but these individuals were able to experience the joy of meeting Jungkook in person.

Just a few days before his birthday, Jungkook, accompanied by his close friend ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, enjoyed a casual outing for drinks at a restaurant in Busan. Pictures of their visit quickly circulated on the internet after the restaurant owner shared the news. Fans expressed their joy at seeing the singer exploring his hometown. However, some fans found it amusing that both celebrities had to show their ID cards before ordering alcohol.