Jungkook Leaves BTS Fans In Tears With Colourful Fireworks Show; Plays Boy With Luv, DNA and More

BTS singer Jeon Jungkook drew the curtains on the close-to-three-week-long FESTA 2023 celebrations with an epic fireworks show. The singer, currently in Los Angeles for an international schedule, lent his voice to narrate the fireworks show in Seoul, leaving fans in tears. Throughout the narration, Jungkook spoke with the fans, reflecting about their 10-year journey together while the fireworks covered the skies and some of BTS’ biggest hits, including Boy With Luv, Butterfly, Spring Day, DNA, Idol, Fake Love, Mic Drop, and Run BTS played during in between his narration.

He began the special fireworks show by telling fans, “I’m BTS Jungkook. It’s already been 10 years since we’ve been with you. As we’ve spent year after year with ARMY, wearying summer has turned into something full of hope. As today is a special day, we would like to decorate our summer night with beautiful fireworks, putting love and gratitude into it. I hope this glow (fireworks) can reach all who support us, so you’re happier today. Shall we start now?"

“FESTA’s slogan is BTS Presents Everywhere. What is the BTS in your memory like? For us, it’s those moments when we sang and danced together at concerts that come to our mind first. Shall we fill up the night sky in Yeouido (*today’s fireworks location) with heat (energy) just like we did back then? Let’s have a blast from now on!" he added, as translated by Jungkook fan account, @JJK_Times, on Twitter.

While fans thoroughly enjoyed the show, they were left in tears when Jungkook ended the night by saying, “Like how the fireworks light up the dark night in a beautiful way, thank you for lighting up our nights brightly when we had nothing."

Many fans took to Twitter admitted they were moved to tears by the statement.

Apart from hosting the fireworks show, Jungkook also made headlines earlier in the day when he pretended to call RM as a fan and managed to fool him to an extent. The Golden Maknae called Namjoon during his special radio show style concert, It’s 5 PM, I’m Kim Namjun.