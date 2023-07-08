Jungkook Song Seven: Han So Hee CONFIRMS She's In BTS' Singer's Solo Debut MV? Here's Proof

BTS member Jungkook has created a massive buzz on social media for his first official digital solo. Titled Seven, the track is inching closer to its release, and several media reports claim that the music video will feature Korean actress Han So Hee. Even though the BTS’ management agency has not confirmed the news, it seems that actress has dropped a major hint about her highly-anticipated appearance. It is suggested that Han So Hee might play the love interest of Jungkook in Seven. Now, the rumour mill has it that the diva, well-known for her performances in Nevertheless and My Name, is quite excited yet nervous about the music video.

The confirmation is said to have come from a close acquaintance of the actress whom she met in Paris. “She said she is excited and nervous because of the music video release with Jungkook next week," reveals the insider. In addition to this, the person also claims to have a video recording of their conversation but they’ve refused to post it online for privacy.

Had the best 5mins talk with my bestieee in paris 😭❤️🫶🏻 she’s the cutest @xeesoxee she said she is excited and nervous because of the mv release with jungkook next week but i told her armys love her sm🥹 protect my girl so hee at all cost she is the kindest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Vvv14hhkb— butterflymimi (@ssarahthun) July 7, 2023

Though Jungkook had some major collaborations last year, the upcoming track is dubbed his first digital solo. Promoted as an “invigorating summer song”, Seven has been teased as one among the several projects of the K-pop idol yet to come. Previously, Jungkook collaborated with Fahad Al Kubaisi for the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem Dreamers. The golden maknae also got an opportunity to perform the hit track during the opening ceremony of the tournament. If that wasn’t enough, his Summer 2022 song Left and Right with Charlie Puth also left fans swooning last year.

Now, the solo track of the youngest member of BTS is set to release on July 14. Just a couple of days ago, the singer and dancer had fans gushing over his shirtless concept photos of Seven. He opted for an open blazer without any layers of clothing to flaunt his chiselled abs on the camera. Accessorizing his dapper look were hoards of silver chains.

When it comes to Han So Hee, the Korean actress is gearing up to share the screen space with Park Seo Joon, Soo Hyun, and Wi Ha Joon in the upcoming K-drama Gyeongseong Creature. Set in the spring of 1945, the web series will begin streaming on Netflix by the fourth quarter of 2023. The official release date of Gyeongseong Creature remains unclear as of yet.