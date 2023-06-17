Jungkook, Taehyung Try To Prank Call RM But BTS Fans Recognise Them Immediately; Watch Video

BTS members love to play pranks. Be it ganging up on a particular person to splashing water during concerts or purposely leaving a member behind. Remember the time when V (Kim Taehyung) lost his bag and the group tried to prank him with rude comments? He sensed something was fishy but played along anyway. Well, the septet do not leave a single opportunity to pull each other’s legs and this time it was Jungkook and Taehyung who prank-called their leader RM aka Kim Namjoon during a live broadcast.

It appears Jungkook changed his voice to converse with the BTS leader and until the end, the latter didn’t realise it all. At one point, Jungkook even sings during the call. If Namjoon’s expression is anything to go by, he seemed quite awkward, even forcing a smile, but cheered for the caller. Footage of the incident is gaining massive traction on social media. Though Kim Namjoon missed recognising who the actual caller was, the ARMY claims it didn’t take them long to know it was the BTS maknae. “Jungkook changes his voice to prank call Kim Namjoon but ARMY still recognize him,” read the caption of the clip doing the rounds on Twitter.

Jungkook changing his voice to prank call namjoon but still armys recognize him 😭 pic.twitter.com/SXxboDD24w— ˙ᵕ˙ (@taebokkiii) June 17, 2023

Another video from the same broadcast features V repeating the prank by changing his voice. V appears to act sleepy, but this time the leader recognizes his team member. “Aren’t I supposed to act like Army?" asks V leaving audiences to erupt in laughter.

🐨 how are u? Where are u? 🐻 I just woke up from my sleep 🐨 I saw that video well Taehyungssi, you looked great 🐻 Aren't I supposed to act like Army? 🐨 Why did you name yourself?🐻 Hello I'm 'Happy world Kim Taehyung-Kim Namjoon' 🐨 *Laughs* pic.twitter.com/59BrjaScD4— ۵ (@mybwits) June 17, 2023

The reply section of the video is flooded with reactions from fans boosting their identifying skills. A user wrote, “When he said hello I just knew the owner of this voice and when he sang it was confirmed that he’s goigie (JK). It was so cute.”

when he said hello i said i k ow the owner of this voice and when he sang it was confirmed that he's goigie😭😭😭😭it was so cute— 😈💜⁷ (@_baby_highness_) June 17, 2023

Another ARMY claimed, “I just heard the breathing and I knew that’s JK.”

i just hear the breathing i know that's jk— ish⁷ 아포방포🫶🏻💜 (@trishtannielvr) June 17, 2023

One more highlighted, “And Namjoon didn’t (recognize).”

And Namjoon didn't 😭🤣— Corz⁷ 🐳💜 (@corzbutterfly) June 17, 2023

A user added, “Even his breathing is recognizable.”

Even his breathe is recognisable— Ri⁷|TakeTWO!아포방포!FESTA¹⁰ (@not_2daym00d) June 17, 2023

It was just a couple of days ago when BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary. Jin and J-Hope who are currently enlisted in the army weren’t able to reach out to the fans but other members celebrated the major milestone by thanking and showing gratitude for their supporters online.

When it comes to RM’s solo activities, he has already released his full-length album Indigo. A couple of weeks ago, it was also officially announced that RM will serve as an ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense. Bighit Music confirmed the musician has joined as a public relation ambassador where he aims to promote the work and projects of the department.