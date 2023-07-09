Jungkook Was Struggling, I Cried a Lot: Jimin Makes Heartbreaking Reveal In BTS' New Book

BTS’ first official book, Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS, has finally hit the stands and it is making BTS fans emotional. The book looks back at landmark events and turns that helped RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook make BTS what it is today. The book features several never-before-known incidents that took place behind the curtains. While several heartbreaking incidents have come to light, the book made a shocking reveal about Jungkook and in the process, shed light on how Jimin and Jungkook grew closer.

In photos from the book shared by Twitter users, Jimin and Jungkook do a first person recounting of a night that they were filming for a music video together. Jimin confessed he was worried for Jungkook, especially since the group’s beloved Golden Maknae doesn’t open up about his feelings easily.

“One time after filming, I went to drink alone and drinking alone it was like… I felt so hopeless. But that was the time I was really into taking photos of this and that on my camera. And so I set up my phone camera in front of me and spoke to myself as if I was doing a YouTube stream… and I was drinking a the same time. But then Jimin suddenly appeared," Jungkook recalled in the book.

Sharing his side of the story, Jimin revealed, “I was a bit worried about Jungkook and so I asked the staff and they said he’d gone for a drink." The Filter singer requested the staff to take him to the spot and he saw Jungkook filming himself. “When I went inside, Jungkook was alone with the camera set up, drinking. That was how we ended up talking," Jimin added.

“I don’t remember much of what we talked about but I was pretty moved that Jimin had come. Because he’d come to comfort me," Jungkook added. “Listening to what he had to say, I learned for the first time just how much he was struggling and I cried a lot. I’d had no idea. Jungkook had tried not to talk about it but the drink kicked in and he talked," Jimin said.

WARNING : BTS BOOK SPOILERSJimin immediately coming to Jungkook to be there with him, listening and crying with him Jungkook talking about time he went drinking with JinMin and then all other members turning up one by one MY FAMILY YALL pic.twitter.com/62zurxD7rG — lea⁷ ‍ (@seokjinbit) July 8, 2023

The story has left fans emotional, with many sending their love to the BTS members.