Jungkook's Hit Song Seven Plagiarised? BTS Member's Agency Breaks Silence on Accusations
1-MIN READ

Jungkook's Hit Song Seven Plagiarised? BTS Member's Agency Breaks Silence on Accusations

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 13:22 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Jungkook's song Seven accused of plagiarism.

Jungkook's song Seven accused of plagiarism.

BTS singer Jungkook's song Seven has been breaking records since its release last month. The song has now been accused of plagiarism.

BTS singer Jungkook’s latest solo hit, Seven, was hit by plagiarism recently. A media outlet claimed that Seven, whihch is breaking several music records, borrowed its main portion of the song from Fin.K.L’s song, Time of Mask. The song was released in 2000. Before the accusations could ever go viral, Jungkook’s agency BigHit Music shot down the claims. In a strongly worded statement, BigHit denied the claims of plagiarism.

“We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ are not true. ‘Seven’ is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago like some are claiming. They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism,” the agency said.

For the unversed, Seven was released on July 14, 2023. The song was sung by Jungkook, and featured Latto. Jungkook released two versions of the song — ‎Seven (feat. Latto) (Clean Ver.) and Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.). The music video featured Han So-hee and at the time of reporting, the music video has 171 million views. The song has broken records on Billboard charts and Spotify. The song was loved by his fellow BTS members and fans.

Last month, in a video went viral, Jungkook broke down the lyrics of Seven. “The lyrics of Seven mean you want to be with the person you love all the time. Like the title of the song, from Monday to Sunday. The willingness to be with the love of my life every day is shown in this passionate serenade," he said. While the singer has released a solo song, he teased that he could be releasing an album later this year.

first published:August 22, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 13:22 IST