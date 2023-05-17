Junior NTR Invests In New Studio Offering State Of The Art Facilities

Junior NTR has certainly become one of the biggest stars of the country, post RRR. The regional movie that was a blockbuster hit has brought him not just national, but global recognition. Due to his newfound fame, fans are always eager to know more about his professional as well as personal life and want to know what he is up to. Currently, NTR is filming for his upcoming project under the direction of Koratala Siva, and the action is taking place on the outskirts of Hyderabad. However, there is yet another interesting development on his professional front.

If sources are to be believed, the actor has invested in a film studio in Hyderabad. To give specifics, the Shamshabad neighbourhood of Hyderabad is seeing the construction of a modest but well-equipped studio by Taher Cine Tekniq, a renowned company that rents pricey cameras, sound equipment, and other shooting-related accessories.

Reports suggest that NTR has entered into a partnership with them to construct this multi-crore studio. Currently, this studio is also being used to film NTR’s upcoming movie. With five floors and cutting-edge equipment, the studio welcomes filmmakers to shoot their films there without any external factors causing a disturbance.

One of the most expensive Telugu films ever made, NTR30 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in significant parts. The lost lands of Andhra Pradesh’s coastal regions are the subject of the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the pan-India film. The team that is going to build sets on a large scale for NTR 30 will shoot action scenes in places like Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has extended an invite to Junior NTR to participate in the centenary celebrations of his grandfather NT Rama Rao. The celebrations are on May 20, which incidentally is Junior NTR’s birthday. He was supposed to fly to Mauritius with his family to spend his birthday and thus now it is not known whether he will attend the centenary or fly abroad.