Just Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Niranjan Kulkarni Making Tea At His Cafe

Marathi actor Niranjan Kulkarni has become one of the most sought-after actors in the telly world. He came into the limelight after starring in the daily soap opera Jawai Vikat Ghene Aahe. Apart from working in showbiz, Niranjan is also a businessman. He has started a new cafe and recently shared a video on Instagram from the place that is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the Reel, Niranjan is seen inside the eatery’s kitchen. The actor is seen making tea. He even goes on to serve the tea to his customers. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote the caption in Marathi which translates to, “Drizzling rain and tea made by me. When are you cooking to drink?"

The name of Niranjan’s cafe is Buddy’s Sandwich. It is located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra. The speciality of this cafe is sandwiches. Seeing the clip, his fans have shared good wishes for the actor. One of the users, commented, “Are Waaah!" and another person said, “Congrats! Best Wishes Buddy!" Many dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here:

Niranjan is also a fitness enthusiast. In a recent media interaction, Niranjan’s fitness coach revealed that the actor is serious about maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.

On the professional front, Niranjan Kulkarni is currently seen in the popular serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, in which he plays the role of Abhishek. This daily soap opera is currently doing well on the TRP list. The show revolves around the life of a housewife, Arundhati, who is time and again put down because she is not educated enough. Although she has given up all her hobbies and interests for the well-being of her family, she is still not respected in the household. Madhurani Gokhale plays the lead actress in the series. As per reports, Niranjan, who plays the character of Abhishek, receives a remuneration of Rs 14,000 every episode.