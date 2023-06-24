Just Alia Bhatt And Dharmendra In A BTS From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Sets

Karan Johar’s directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani KiI Prem Kahani will bring together an ensemble cast- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Fans are eager to watch the film on the big screens, and the teaser that was released a few days ago only added to the excitement.

Recently, Dharmendra shared an adorable picture with co-star Alia on his social media handles, leaving us guessing what the duo was looking at.

In the candid picture he posted with Alia Bhatt, they were seen looking at a tablet and laughing their hearts out. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past. Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani." He suggested that they were looking at throwback pictures of Dharmendra.

The veteran star, Dharmendra, who looked endearing in the photo, wore a chic brown jacket that complimented his enduring charm. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was seated next to the actor wearing a vivid green saree that highlighted her beautiful figure. As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans rushed to the comments section to admire their favourite actors. One of them wrote, " Dharmendra Is evergreen," while another said, “Wow, beautiful pic Dharmendra papaji. Apko Dher Saara Pyaar." Some also complimented Alia, saying, “She is so Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Dharma Production released some stills from Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani, featuring the cast members. Alia looked mesmerising in colourful sarees, while Ranveer brought out an energetic feel with his Boho look. The other characters were seen shining in their characters as well. The caption reads, “Tease-ing’ you with some exclusive Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani images. Keep the love coming!"

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil in 2016. This movie is slated to release on July 28, 2023.