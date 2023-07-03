Just Out! Mrunal Thakur Looks Gorgeous In South Indian Attire In The First Look From Nani 30

The talented and beautiful actress Mrunal Thakur has set the Internet ablaze with her new photos in what seems to be the first look of her upcoming Telugu film, Nani 30. The actress looks mesmerising as she happily poses for pictures on the beach. She is set to work with superstar Naveen Babu, fondly known as Nani, on the upcoming project.

In the recently released first look photos, Mrunal has donned a beautiful South Indian traditional lavender saree and accessorised it with heavy Indian jewellery. The Sita Rammam actress is simply adding beauty to the backdrop of the beach. The scenery of the image creates a magical effect and hints towards the enchanting narrative of the much-awaited Nani 30. The overall photos look straight out of a fairytale.

Check out the photos here:

Ever since the release of the photos, fans have gone into a frenzy and started showering love on the actress. The excitement for the movie has risen and they can’t seem to wait for more behind-the-scenes footage and photos of the project.

Mrunal has gained a huge following with her first Telugu film, Sitha Ramam, which was released last year. She worked with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. Her performance in the movie received wide appreciation and has made her one of the most sought-after actresses, having signed films with superstars like Dulquer, Nani, and Vijay Devarakonda. Nani 30 will be her second Telugu film, and her next Telugu film, ‘VD 13, will be with the Liger actor Vijay Devarakonda.

The film is yet to be titled, is directed by Parsuram Petla, and is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mrunal Thakur’s costar, Angad Bedi from R Balki’s Lust Stories 2, is also part of the project. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. Mrunal Thakur has also worked extensively in the Hindi film industry with movies like Super 30, Batla House, and Jersey.