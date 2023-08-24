Justin Beiber And Hailey Bieber’s Date Night Screamed Fashion From Miles Away

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked fashionable as they stepped out together for a dinner date amid the rumours surrounding the singer’s professional life. As speculations about Justin’s split with his longtime manager Scooter Braun circulate, the singer and his wife were reportedly spotted at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles recently. Reports have suggested that Hailey Beiber is playing a big role in Justin’s business dealings.

In the pictures, Justin Beiber was seen wearing a white button-down shirt with a pair of brown trousers along with a backwards polo cap as he exited the restaurant hand in hand with his wife. On the other hand, Hailey wore an all-black fitted dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and short hem. She layered up with a black jacket and heels.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Hailey has taken on a larger role in her pop star husband’s business concerns, and she is always present in meetings. The source informed the portal, “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings, and she’s talking a lot for him. She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing."

This news comes as rumours are rife that Justin Beiber has parted ways with Scooter Braun, who has served as his manager since 2008. Not just Justin Beiber, Scooter has apparently lost several high-profile clients in recent days, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, and others.

However, representatives of Scooter and Justin have denied this speculation. They told Page Six that “he’s not looking for new management." Further, some sources also told the portal that the singer has new music and a new single coming out, and these will be managed by Scooter. While the representatives confirmed that there are issues, they maintained their stand that “they definitely did not split."

In 2018, Justin and Hailey married in a New York City courthouse. Following this, they celebrated in a grand ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina. During an old interview with Ebro Darden, Justin opened up about how he went through a lot of emotional upheaval after their wedding since he expected their marriage to solve all of their difficulties. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man. You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing, and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances," he said. Justin Beiber became a teen sensation once he was discovered in 2008 by Scooter Braun. Eventually, he rose to fame with chartbuster singles over the decades.