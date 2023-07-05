Jyothika And Suriya Celebrate Their Son Dev's Birthday In Copenhagen

Jyothika and Suriya are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the South entertainment industry. The duo recently went on a family vacation to Copenhagen, Denmark with their kids, Dev and Diya. Jyothika has posted a sneak peek of their family getaway on Instagram, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. She has dropped an adorable clip on Instagram and shared a few glimpses of their vacation. The video features family selfies, long drives, delicious food, and the beautiful landscape of Copenhagen. The clip also showcases the birthday celebration of Dev on a cruise. The little boy is seen cutting the cake with his full family. Suriya and Jyothika’s photos in the video are loved by their fans.

The clip went viral in no time. Fans commented with red heart emojis and showered praises.

Jyothika and Suriya have been married for 16 years. They tied the knot on September 11, 2006, after dating for several years.

Jyothika will soon be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film Kaathal – The Core. The drama film will feature her and Mammootty in lead roles, along with Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Anagha Akku in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The movie is produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. Jyothika is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood alongside Rajkummar Rao with the film, Sri.

Suriya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kanguva, directed by Siva. According to reports, he is undergoing a massive physical transformation to play a dual role in the film. It is also reported to be one of the most expensive films of his career and will star Disha Patani as the female lead.