Jyothika Set For Grand Bollywood Comeback With Hindi Remake Of Gujarati Film Vash

Actress Jyothika is a big name down South having established herself as a top-league actress in the Tamil industry. Jyothika became popular in the Hindi belt after the release of the Priyadarshan film Bhool Bhulaiyaa as she had played the lead in the Tamil film Chandramukhi, of which Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake. Vidya Balan’s performance was compared to that of Jyothika. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1998 and later appeared in the bilingual fantasy film Little John, made in both Tamil and Hindi. However, both films did mediocre business. Jyothika has since stayed away from Hindi films but after more than two decades, she is set for a grand comeback to Bollywood.

Earlier in January, Jyothika had announced the completion of filming her portions for the Bollywood film Sri which also stars Rajkumar Rao. Directed by Tushar Hiranandan, the movie is about a visually impaired industrialist.

However, Sri is not the only Hindi movie Jyothika has signed. It looks like she is willing to explore more in Bollywood as she has reportedly just signed a film which also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The movie is reportedly a remake of the Gujarati psychological thriller Vash and Jyothika will be playing the character played in the original by Niilam Panchal.

The title of the movie, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl, has not been decided yet. Further details on this film are yet to be known. It is reported that Jyothika’s supernatural thriller will be produced by Panorama Studios. This will be the first time Jyothika will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn. She has worked with Madhavan earlier in films like Priyamaana Thozhi and Dumm Dumm Dumm.

Recently, Jyothika also made a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema with Kaathal: The Core alongside Mammootty. The movie was scheduled for release on May 11 but got postponed for reasons unknown.