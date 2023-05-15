Jyotika Joins Forces With Ajay Devgn And R.Madhavan For Vikas Bahl's Supernatural Thriller

Ajay Devgn’s last directorial and acting venture Bholaa didn’t quite work at the box office. But that is not going to deter the veteran actor from expanding his horizons with unique and unconventional scripts. The actor who has previously tackled the genre of horror in films like Kaal and Bhoot might once again feature in another spooky affair that will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. As this collaboration is making a lot of noise, especially after R.Madhavan joined the team, in a fresh development actress Jyotika has been roped in too.

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years and will be seen sharing a pivotal screen space with the Mass Maharaja for the very first time. With R Madhavan, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high. The film will go on floors this June and is being extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The makers will be unravelling more information about the film soon.

Apart from being a stellar performer, actress Jyotika is also a fitness enthusiast. From adventurous trekking rides to exploring the world of Ayurveda, the South diva makes it a point to lead her followers toward a healthy lifestyle. Recently, she shared yet another workout compilation post to motivate her fans. If the video is anything to go by, it seemed that the Chandramukhi fame is in the midst of mastering various forms of a handstand. While the actress’ agility is just impressive in the video, she also stole the show with a unique wordplay in the caption. The mother of two used an inspiring phrase in the caption to make reference to her hard fitness routine. ‘MOM turned upside down spells WOW,’ she wrote while sharing the clip.

Just a month ago, Jyotika officially announced she will soon mark her comeback to Bollywood in Rajkummar Rao starrer Sri. While sharing a promo video, the actress wrote, “Happy to be a part of a story that inspired many. Sri, the inspirational story of the idealist Srikanth Bolla will be on the big screen on 15th September 2023." Jyotika also has Kaathal - The Core opposite Mammootty in the pipeline.