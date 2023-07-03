K-Drama King The Land Couple Lee Junho And YoonA Are In A Relationship: Reports

Everyone rooting for Girls’ Generation’s Im Yoon-ah (A.K.A. YoonA) And 2PM’s Lee Junho in the JTBC’s drama King the Land, can start celebrating. The couple is reportedly dating in real life. AllKpop reported that there have been exclusive media reports sharing this news. Watching the intense on-screen chemistry of the duo in the popular Korean Drama, it might come across as if the duo fell in love during filming. After all, it is not farfetched. However, the reality is totally different. It has been reported that the pair had actually been dating for quite some time now.

What’s more, it has been reported that YoonA and Junho actually signed up for King the Land together because they were already dating. It is no wonder that the pair is much loved by fans for their off-the-chart chemistry. There is no official confirmation from either of the actors. Their respective agencies have made their initial statements. Both JYP and SM Entertainment have mentioned that they are looking into it. Koreaboo reported that JYP Entertainmen’s statement read, “We are looking into the reports.” SM Entertainment also shared, “We are looking into it.”

Meanwhile, Soompi reported that JTBC’s new rom-com King the Land has been dominating this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas and cast members. This is just the second week of the show on air and the drama has already made its way to the top of the list on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. But that is not all. YoonA and Junho had taken the top two spots on the list of most buzzworthy cast members respectively.

Revenant, the new series by SBS is taking the number two spot on the drama list. The thriller series Lies Hidden in My Garden has made it to the number three spot. tvN’s See You in My 19th Life took the number four spot and KBS 2TV’s My Perfect Stranger stayed at number five during its final week of airing.

Kim Tae Ri from the drama Revenant took the third spot in the most buzz-worthy actor list. Followed by Shin Hye Sun from See You in My 19th Life taking the fourth spot and Lim Ji Yeon from Lies Hidden in My Garden at number five.

Each week’s ranking is determined by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media. These are done for both the dramas that are currently airing and the dramas that are supposed to air soon.