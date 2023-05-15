K-Pop Singer Haesoo Dies at 29, Suicide Note Found

K-pop singer Haesoo died at the age of 29. It is reported that she died by suicide and the police have recovered a suicide note as well. The news of her death came to light two days after police reported that a body of a singer was found in her hotel room. The police withheld the identity of the singer. However, on May 15, South Korean outlet YTN reported that she has died.

Haesoo was slated to perform at a festival on May 20. However, it was informed to the organisers that she would not be present at the event due to her sudden passing. Koreaboo reported that a suicide note was recovered but the police is keeping the details about the letter under wraps.

Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, My Life I Will (literal translation of 내 인생 내가.) She was slowly becoming a household name after she appeared on South Korean shows The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. Her performance on KBS 2TV’s Immortal Song took her popularity to new heights.

It is reported that she was born in December 1993 and was known for her unique vocals. She reportedly studied Korean music growing up and sang in the Pansori style, a narrative style of singing in South Korea. She allegedly majored in traditional Korean music. Information about her family and agency remain unavailable at the time of reporting.

News18.com prays for her soul to rest in peace.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)