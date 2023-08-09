CHANGE LANGUAGE
K-Pop Stars Jeon Somi, HyunA's Kissing Video Sparks Relationship Rumours
2-MIN READ

K-Pop Stars Jeon Somi, HyunA's Kissing Video Sparks Relationship Rumours

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 18:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Fans speculate about the nature of the duo's relationship. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A video of Jeon Somi and HyunA has sent fans into a frenzy. The two K-pop idols were spotted kissing during a party hosted by Somi.

K-Pop soloists Jeon Somi and HyunA are making headlines ever since a video featuring the two kissing each other surfaced online. HyunA’s Instagram post contained a heartwarming photo and video from Somi’s new album Game Plan’s release party with which Somi made her comeback.

Koreaboo reported that HyunA attended this release party and showed her support to her close friend by uploading a selfie, along with an encouraging message. The caption read “Congrats, Somi! Eat well and show them everything you put together so diligently!"

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

The video was also shared on Twitter. It gained over 4 million views quickly and the online community has been abuzz with fans’ diverse reactions to it.

While some can’t stop complimenting the two singers, others engage in speculation about the nature of the singers’ relationship, hinting at a potential romantic connection. However, it is important to note that none of the two have commented anything regarding these speculations.

https://twitter.com/jnktoowell/status/1688982570074034176

A few days ago, adding an intriguing layer to the story, both singers were spotted flaunting matching tattoos.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

Following the viral post, Somi also surprised fans with a Bubble chat. She shared that they would meet again for something that is a ‘hot secret.’ She further wrote that she could not reveal what it was, even though they must be very curious.

Many are hoping that the teased ‘hot secret’ is a future collaboration.

On the work front, Somi is making waves with her album Game Plan which features a standout track called Fast Forward, and its music video showcases her riding a motorcycle and dancing in a vibrant club scene. Fast Forward has garnered 10 million views on the release day itself.

HyunA, on the other hand, released her eighth album, Nabillera in July last year. Nabillera went on to win Asian Pop Music Award for the Top 20 Albums of the Year. She was also nominated for best female artist in 2022.

