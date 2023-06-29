K-Pop TXT's Our Lost Summer Documentary Is Arriving On July 28

K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will soon release their Disney+ original documentary. On Thursday, the streaming giant confirmed the release date of the all-boy group’s projects leaving MOA utterly rejoiced. The documentary titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer is said to trace their trip to North America as they jetted for the 2023 world tour ACT: Love Sick. Be it the band’s interactions with fans or their performance at Lollapalooza, the documentary covers it all.

For those unaware TXT became the first K-pop group to perform at America’s largest music festival Lollapalooza in 2022. Now, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer will begin streaming on Disney+ from July 28 onwards. Check out the announcement here:

TXT has taken over the world… and our hearts! Mark your calendars for TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, a documentary special, premiering July 28. pic.twitter.com/y2it7Vow40 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 29, 2023

This comes at a time when the band’s collaboration with the Jonas Brothers has created quite a buzz on social media. It was last Wednesday when both boy bands announced they will release their first-ever collaborative single on July 7. Titled Do It Like That, the official confirmation came in the form of a funny TikTok which saw TXT and Jonas Brother recreating a skit from Zoolander. Yeonjun, Taehyun, Heuning Kai, Beomgyu, and Soobin are seen walking when they dash into Kevin and Joe Jonas.

The K-pop band appears upset when Nick joins them mouthing “And I’m not your bro.” Take a look at it here:

Recently, the Jonas Brothers and TXT also released the concept photos from the music video of their collaborative track leaving fans amazed. Catch a glimpse of it here:

A snippet performance of TXT grooving to the hook step of the new track has also been released online. The video teaser of Do It Like That will be released on July 5, followed by the official video on July 7.

Do It Like That marks the Jonas Brother’s return after the release of The Album in mid-May. The sixth album of the American pop-rock band included three singles Wings, Summer Baby, and Waffle House. When it comes to TXT, the group dropped a mini album The Name Chapter: Temptation in January that included the hit single Sugar Rush Ride. This was followed by the release of their new single Goodbye Now in February.