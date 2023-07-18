Kaabil To Bajirao Mastani, How Films That Clashed With SRK Fared At The Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. The actor has had an illustrious career and has always mesmerised the audience through his fantastic performances. Not only is he described as the King of Hearts but also the king at the box office. His recent success, Pathaan, is a true example of his ability to pull the audience into the theatre.

The film was a massive success, and people went crazy to see their favourite actor back on the silver screen after a 4-year gap. Pathaan was a solo release and had no other film competing with it at the box office. There have been various films that have clashed with SRK’s ventures in the past. Let’s look at the list of films that were released on the same day as SRK’s film:

Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil were released on the same day in 2017. Despite their clash, the audience showed love for both films, and both were able to collect a good number at the box office. However, Raees’s collection was larger than Kaabil’s. Raaes made around Rs 304 crore at the box office across the globe, while Kaabil halted at Rs 208 crore.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan vs Son of Sardaar: Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar clashed with SRK’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan on the same day. However, Ajay’s film couldn’t perform as well as Jab Tak Hai Jaan did. Son of Sardaar managed to collect Rs 150 crore globally, while SRK’s film made around Rs 235 crore at the global box office.

Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film, Saawariya released on the same day as SRK’s Om Shanti Om. But, Saawariya tanked at the box office and could only mint Rs 21 crore across the country, while SRK’s Om Shanti Om was a huge hit and collected Rs 78 crore.

Dilwale vs Bajirao Mastani:

One of the rare occasions where Shah Rukh Khan’s film couldn’t win during a clash at the box office. SRK’s Dilwale was released on the same day as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani. According to box office reports, Bajirao Mastani became a huge hit at the box office collecting Rs 255 crore in India, while Diwale was declared a semi-hit with Rs 206 crore domestic collection.