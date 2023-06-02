Kaalakaandi To Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, 5 Underrated Bollywood Comedy Films

Whenever we talk about the best comedy movies in Bollywood, Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri and Welcome top the list. But apart from these iconic comedy films, many hidden gems are so underrated that you might have missed them. If having a good laugh is what you prefer then do add these five underrated Bollywood comedy films to your watch list.

Kaalakaandi

Kaalakaandi might not have brought home big bucks but the movie is a delightful watch from beginning to end. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, the adult dark comedy delves into the three aspects of nature- life, death and karma. The story is about a terminally ill man, a redemption-seeking woman and two untrustworthy goons. Kaalakaandi will make you laugh and think at the same time.

Filmistaan

Despite having a 100 per cent rate on the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, the 2012 movie Filmistaan failed to spread its magic amongst the audience. The hilarious tale follows the life of a wannabe actor Sunny, whose quest for starring in a star-studded movie, makes him land in trouble. Filmistaan revolves around how films can break cultural barriers and bring people closer. Embedded with satirical comedy, Fimistaan is a hidden gem.

Qarib Qarib Singlle

Late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu lit the screens on fire with their free-flowing chemistry, sprinkled with some romance. This 2017 romantic comedy centres around two middle-aged people who meet on a dating app, as they embark on a road trip together. Filled with rib-tickling moments and an easy-breezy plot, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a feel-good film.

Mithya

Another underrated Bollywood comedy flick is Mithya. Boasting a cast ensemble of Naseeruddin Shah, Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Vinay Pathak and Neha Dhupia, Mithya is a must-watch. The film takes you on the journey of an actor who finds himself in hilarious situations after impersonating a look-alike gangster.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, directed by Kundan Shah is not just a comedy film but it also paints a grim picture of society, in a light-hearted way. Headlined by Nasseruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani, the film brings you the tale of two friends who encounter corruption, shady deals and murder while trying to establish a photo studio.