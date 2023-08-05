Kaalkoot To Inspector Avinash, Top 5 Web Series You Can Watch For Free On JioCinema

There is a lineup of web series, packed with power and adventure, on OTT platforms that can make your weekend even more exciting. From suspense thrillers, romance dramas to comedies, they cover almost every genre, promising an enjoyable experience for all. Let’s take a look at the 5 must-watch web series on JioCinema, which are streaming for free! Read on.

Asur 2

Asur is a Hindi-language psychological thriller web series. The first season which aired on Voot was produced by Tanveer Bookwala; while the second season, produced by Sejal Shah, Bombay Fables, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Gaurav Shukla, premiered on JioCinema. Starring Arshad Warsi in the lead role, Asur 2 revolves around Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert turned teacher, who goes back to his roots at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Crackdown

Crackdown, which is said to be an Indian spy thriller, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The web series stars Saqib Saleem in the lead role. The first season premiered on September 23, while the second season was released on May 25 on JioCinema. Penned by Chintan Gandhi and Suresh Nair, the plot revolves around the life of a few Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents.

Ishq Next Door

Starring Natasha Bharadwaj, Abhay Mahajan, and Mrinal Dutt in pivotal roles, this web series premiered on July 3. Billed as a romantic drama, the web series has 10 episodes. Ishq Next Door is directed by Akhilesh Vats and revolves around the adorable love story of a boy and a girl next door. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, the series also features Puraj Jha, Gopi Desai, Vyom Charaya, and Pragti Pandey in significant roles.

Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot is a Hindi-language crime drama TV series streaming on JioCinema. Written by Arunabh Kumar and Sumit Saxena, and directed by Sumit Saxena, the show features a talented cast including Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee. The web series which was released on July 27 is now streaming on Jiocinema.

Inspector Avinash

Written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, it stars Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra and others in significant roles. The web series is based on the real-life experiences of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. Released on JioCinema on May 18, this show is both entertaining and thought-provoking.