Kabhi Kabhi To Coolie, When Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor Created Magic On Screen

We have often seen two male stars in Bollywood creating magic on screen with their camaraderie. Today, we are going to talk about one such Bollywood pair. They are none other than the star duo Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Both have worked in many films together. They have played brothers quite a few times as well. Let us take a look at the five superhit films of this on-screen pair.

Kabhi Kabhi

The first movie Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor worked together on was Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhi. It was released in 1976. Rishi Kapoor worked on this film, even though his role was not prominent, for his friendship with Yash. The film went on to become a superhit.

Amar Akbar Anthony

This is one of the most famous films of the duo. The trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna were seen together in the movie. We get to see a brotherhood between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in Amar Akbar Anthony. The film was released in 1977 and was directed by Manmohan Desai. The actors’ chemistry was loved by the fans.

Naseeb

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor played the role of brothers here as well. Rishi Kapoor was his younger brother in the film. This film was also directed by Manmohan Desai. It was released in 1981 and was a superhit.

Coolie

In this film, the duo was again seen playing brothers. According to reports, the makers were desperate to get these two together in a film again. Also directed by Manmohan Desai, we see the pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor for the third time on-screen. The film was released in 1983. It became a superhit in no time.

102 Not Out

This 2018 film was the last time we saw the duo create magic on-screen. We get to see both of them in unique roles in this movie. Rishi Kapoor played the role of 75-year-old son of Amitabh Bachchan – who plays a man of 102 years of age – in the film. It was directed by Umesh Shukla.