Kabir Khan On His Marriage With Mini Mathur, ‘Religion Was Never An Issue...'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and TV host Mini Mathur recently completed 25 years of marriage. They tied the knot on February 28, 1998, and are parents to two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan. In a recent interview, Kabir Khan opened up about his married life with Mini Mathur and also revealed whether their religion ever became a problem when they wanted to get married.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kabir Khan revealed that Mini comes from a very traditional Mathur family. He said that religion was never really an issue but initially, Mini thought that there will be many hurdles in trying to convince her extended family. “But it’s just so beautiful how they all accepted me,” Kabir said.

Kabir also pointed out that during his childhood religion was never a point of conflict. In fact, he and his parents celebrated all the festivals be it Diwali Eid or Christmas with great enthusiasm.

The filmmaker asserted that after their parents agreed to the marriage, they performed the wedding rituals from both sides, more for the families than for themselves. “I am actually an atheist, so I don’t really truly believe in God and religion so it was very easy for me to sort of accept all that. We’ve had many fights, we’ve had lots of issues, but religion has never been one,” he further added.

In the same interview, Kabir Khan spoke about parenting his children with Mini Mathur. He said that they never pushed their children in a particular direction to celebrate their passion, instead left them to find their path. “The way we have brought up our children, is also the way how I was brought up. We never really tried to push them into a direction. We let them celebrate and follow whatever they have a passion for. Because I think that’s the way you find your path,” he said.

On February 28, to mark the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Mini Mathur went down memory lane and shared several priceless glimpses with a lengthy lovable post for Kabir. Check it out:

Work-wise, Kabir Khan last directed 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Up next, he will be seen working with Kartik Aaryan Sajid Nadiadwala's film.

