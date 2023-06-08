Kachra Actor Aditya Lakhia On ‘Casteist’ Zomato Ad: 'I'll Think Twice Before Signing' | Exclusive

Actor Aditya Lakhia, who played a polio-affected Dalit character named ‘Kachra’ in Lagaan and reprised it in a recent controversial ad for Zomato, reacted to the backlash the commercial received. Speaking with News18 exclusively, the actor said that while the intent was to spread awareness, he did not think that the advertisement would take such a turn and result in becoming controversial. He also added that he did not mean to hurt sentiments and if need be, he will issue an apology as well.

For the unversed, on the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, Zomato released an advertisement in which Aditya was seen playing ‘Kachra’ and creating awareness about the impact of plastic waste and the amount of waste that goes into the making of mundane items such as paperweight and hand towels. The actor doubled up as the ‘mundane items’. The ad received massive backlash, with many including Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who called the ad ‘a repulsive casteist commercial.’

Reacting to the backlash, Aditya told News18, “It’s banned toh it’s banned. Ab kya kar sakte hai? It was supposed to be a positive concept, the way we all looked at it was Kachra promoting anti-plastic and to recycle garbage. But it took another turn. Because I played that iconic character, they used the cast system in it. It became controversial so now it’s banned. That’s it. I don’t want to say anything further. We tried to do something positive and it just took another turn which we didn’t know it would."

He added, “I did not anticipate something like this. None of us did. Abhi controversy ho gaya hai toh ho gaya hai. Now Zomato has pulled it out also and they clarified. I would also say that if it has hurt a section of people and if an apology is required then I’ll give it. As an actor, what can I say."

Ask Aditya about how the ad came into being, the actor explained, “I was approached about 10 days back. It was a campaign, it was not for any money. So it was a positive campaign which obviously backfired. It was not meant to backfire."

He added that now that the controversy has happened, he will think twice before taking on a commercial. “Now I’ll think twice before (signing an ad). (Advertisers) should put me as Aditya and not as Kachra. It can take a different turn altogether. I mean it would be okay if Kachra promotes a soft drink but it is not okay if Kachra says no to plastic. There is a thin line," he concluded.