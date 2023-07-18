Kadhal Desam Star Abbas Recalls Having Suicidal Thoughts as a Teenager: 'Failed in 10th; GF Left Me'

Trigger Warning: Suicide. Tamil actor Abbas, best known for his roles in Kadhal Desam, Minnale and Kandukondain Kandukondain, opened up having suicidal thoughts as a teenager. The actor sat down for a rare interview in which he revealed he tried to take his life after he failed in class 10 and his girlfriend left him. He stopped himself from taking a drastic step after he noticed a motorcyclist on the highway.

Speaking with Galatta Plus about his growing up years, journey in Tollywood and his positive spirit, Abbas revealed that he was a ‘troubled teenager’ growing up. “I used to be a teenage troubled kid and I wanted to end my life because I failed in 10th standard, my girlfriend left me. So all of that… For a 10th standard boy, the thought ‘My life is gone,'" he said.

The actor confessed he attempted to take his life by standing in front of a truck but realised that there was a motorcycle following the truck and he rider would also be injured if he hits Abbas. The realisation changed Abbas’ mind and prevented him from taking the drastic step.

“Even in my darkest, deepest moment, I was thinking about not me but somebody else. That (realisation hit me) and that made sense to me. In life, if you want to grow, you help somebody else without expectations," he added.

In the same interview, Abbas revealed he moved to New Zealand with his family to spend more time with his children. The actor revealed he took up odd jobs there and eventually ended up joining the corporate world. However, Abbas is now ready to make a comeback in films. The actor added that while he is keen on exploring acting again, he doesn’t want to sign a movie for the sake of it.

Abbas was seen in the Malayalam film Pachakkallam, released in 2015. His memorable works include Padayappa (1999) with Rajinikanth, Aanandham (2001) with Mammootty, and Pammal K. Sambandam (2002) with Kamal Haasan. He has done over 50 films.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).