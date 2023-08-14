Kahaani 2 To 1920 London, 5 Disappointing Sequels To Hit Films

This Friday, we witnessed a box-office clash between the sequels of the two most iconic films of Bollywood – Gadar and Oh My God. Both films have ignited a wave of emotions across the nation and are receiving rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. This is not always the case. Over the last few years, there have also been films whose sequels performed poorly in theatres. The year 2016, to be specific, saw a host of sequels which were released one by one. These sequels, unlike their first film, failed miserably at the box office. In this article, a list has been compiled that includes the Bollywood sequels of 2016, which fell flat at the box office.

Kahaani 2

The powerful script, combined with the undeniable acting skills of Vidya Balan, led Kahaani to become one of the most successful thriller films in Bollywood. Its sequel was exactly the opposite. The not-so-interesting storyline and lacklustre performances of the supporting cast contributed to making it a super flop.

Tum Bin 2

Written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, Tum Bin 2 is a sequel to Tum Bin. The first film, Tum Bin, won the audience’s heart when it was released in 2001. Soulful tracks like Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Kaise and Teri Fariyad still make it to many individuals’ favourite playlists. The sequel featuring Neha Sharma, Aashim Gulati, and Aditya Seal failed to attract the audiences to the theatres. The box-office collection of the film was negligible.

Force 2

The action thriller directed by Abhinay Deo featuring John Abraham, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Sonakshi Sinha turned out to be a flop despite receiving rave reviews from critics. Contrary to the sequel, Force, released in 2011, was a huge commercial success. The film was appreciated for the actors’ outstanding performances and gripping screenplay.

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3

Kya Kool Hain Hum is believed to be one of the most hit franchises in Bollywood. The first part which featured Riteish Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor was an instant success. The double-meaning comedy released in 2005 left the audience enthralled. The second part, released in 2012, was also well received. Given the positive response, the makers decided to come up with the third instalment which was miserable. As a result, the audience neglected the film.

1920 London

A not so required third instalment of Vikram Bhatt’s horror franchise starred Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra and Vishal Karwal. The movie lacked a strong storyline and didn’t have the feel of a horror flick. The film was so bad that many did not even know that the film exists.