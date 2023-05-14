Kahaani To Mai; Celebrate International Mother's Day 2023 With These Heartwarming Films And Series On OTT platforms

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and appreciate the most important women in our lives - Moms. They are the ones who have always been there for us, nurturing and guiding us through life’s ups and downs. What better way to honor their selfless love and care than by spending quality time with them while indulging in some heartwarming and entertaining films and series on OTT platforms?

Whether you want to reminisce about the past, shed some happy tears, or laugh out loud, here’s a list of the best films, web series, and audio series that are sure to give you an unforgettable experience. So, grab some snacks, snuggle up with your mom, and get ready for a delightful journey that is bound to make your bond stronger than ever. After all, there’s nothing quite like the love of a mother!

Mom

Mom is a must-see movie this Mother’s Day for its gripping storyline, emotional performances, and powerful message. It tells the story of a mother’s fight for justice for her daughter after she is sexually assaulted. Late veteran actor Sridevi’s stunning performance as the vigilante mother is awe-inspiring. Co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui, the film addresses a sensitive issue prevalent in our society and highlights the importance of standing up for what is right. It is a poignant and emotional reminder that a mother’s love knows no bounds and the lengths she will go to protect her child. Mom is now available to watch on Netflix, and it’s a timeless story that speaks to the universal bond between a mother and her child. Watch it with your mom and relive the emotional journey of the film while being reminded of your mother’s unconditional love.

Hum Aapke Hain Mom

Embark on an emotional journey this Mother’s Day with Hum Aapke Hain Mom on Pocket FM. Follow Kanika, a young struggler in the film industry, as she grapples with unexpected motherhood when an unknown child named Ayaan starts calling her Mom. When Ayaan’s father, VK, a respected businessman in the city, offers her 10 lakhs Rupees in exchange for signing an unconventional contract, Kanika’s dreams of becoming an actress are jeopardized. Join Kanika on her emotional rollercoaster as she navigates her relationships with Ayaan and VK. Will she choose her newfound family or her aspirations as an actress? Discover the secrets and complexities that make this audio series a touching tribute to the essence of Mother’s Day.

Mom & Co

Mom & Co is a heartwarming miniseries on MX Player that explores the beautiful bond between a mother and son. It revolves around a mother-son duo who start a tiffin business together, and in the process, discover the joy of working together. However, as they delve deeper into their business, they face various conflicts that test their relationship. Will their love for each other triumph over these conflicts, or will it lead to the downfall of their business and their relationship? Neelima Azim, Ayush Mehra, and Shreya Gupto deliver powerful performances in their roles, making this miniseries a must-watch for anyone who wants to experience the warmth and complexity of the mother-son relationship.

Secret Superstar

This Mother’s Day, watch the heartwarming film Secret Superstar that highlights the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughter. The movie follows a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and is supported by her mother, who becomes her biggest cheerleader. Zaira Wasim’s outstanding performance in the lead role will leave you inspired and touched. The film also addresses important social issues such as feminism, gender equality, and domestic violence, making it an emotionally charged and impactful watch. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Secret Superstar is a cinematic masterpiece that will leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling in your heart, and is available to stream on Netflix.

Mai

Mai on Netflix is a gripping and emotional series that revolves around a mother’s undying love for her daughter. The series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prashant Narayanan, Raima Sen, Anant Vidhat Sharma, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in lead roles. It follows the story of Sheel Chaudhary, a middle-class mother and nurse, who witnesses the tragic death of her daughter, Supriya, in a pre-planned murder disguised as an accident. As Sheel sets out to uncover the truth about her daughter’s death, she transforms from meek to merciless in her pursuit of justice. The series showcases the struggle of a mother who refuses to accept her daughter’s death and fights against the corrupt system to bring the perpetrators to justice. This Mother’s Day, watch Mai on Netflix and witness the poignant journey of a mother’s rage and love.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the perfect audio series, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To, on Pocket FM. Join Anika, a resilient young mother, as she embarks on a journey filled with love, loss, and mysterious secrets. Set in her hometown, Anika’s past resurfaces, challenging her strength and determination. With an enthralling plot and well-developed characters, this series will keep you hooked from start to finish. Experience the emotional roller coaster as Anika navigates through disapproving townsfolk and embarks on a quest to find her missing twin child.

Mentalhood

Mentalhood is a perfect series to watch this Mother’s Day, showcasing the struggles of modern-day mothers. The series features the debut of actress Karishma Kapoor, alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth. It revolves around the lives of six supermoms who are struggling to raise their children while dealing with unreasonable expectations and competition from other mothers. With their unique shades of motherhood, they fight their way through this Mentalhood, where every mom is trying to be the best. It is an excellent portrayal of the multitasking nature of mothers and how they lead the best upbringing for their children. So, if you want to celebrate Mother’s Day by watching something relatable, funny, and emotional, Mentalhood