Kailas Nath, Malayalam Actor, Passes Away At 65
Kailas Nath, Malayalam Actor, Passes Away At 65

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 17:59 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Malayalam actor Kailas Nath no more. (Photo: Facebook)

Popular Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passed away on Thursday, August 3. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi.

Popular Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passed away on Thursday, August 3. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis, which is a medical condition caused by a build-up of fat in the liver.

Vanambadi fame Seema G Nair took to social media to confirm the news of Kailas Nath’s demise and paid tribute to the actor. She dropped a picture of the actor and wrote in Malayalam, “Adieu Kailasetta, Popular actor Kailas Nath passed away. Condolences." Check out her post here:

Kailas Nath was born in Munnar, Kerala. Right from his schooling days, Nath was engaged in mimicry and stage performances. He made his acting debut in 1999 with the film, Sangamam. However, he became a popular name with the movie Oru Thalai Ragam. During his career, Nath featured in several other films including, Yugapurushan, Etho Oru Swapnam and Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya.

Rest in peace, Kailas Nath!

