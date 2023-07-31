Kaithi Producer Sr Prabu Says, 'Era Of One Superstar Is Over’; Vijay And Rajinikanth Fans React

The Indian film industry is famed for showcasing glamour and portraying our stars with a larger-than-life aura. For quite some decades, the silver screens were dominated by a select few actors who had the power to sway the mass and the box office numbers and hence called the superstars. Now, in this background, renowned filmmaker SR Prabu expressed his thoughts about how the “era of one superstar is over”.

Presently, social media is buzzing as Rajinikanth fans claim that the Kabali actor is the true superstar as this tag has been associated with him for more than four decades, not just in the Tamil cinema industry, but across the country. In the recently released song, Hukum, from the upcoming movie Jailer, the lyrics hint that four stars are competing for the tag, but Thalaivar is permanent. Rajinikanth expressed his discomfort over the usage of this prefix at the audio launch of Jailer and reportedly wanted to remove it from the song. But, later humbly accepted it saying he only feared God.

Amidst this, SK Prabu has created a stir in social media with his views. He wrote, “The era of one superstar is over in the film business. Every star has his market share and for each film, the value varies based on the release date, content, combination, competition, etc. The industry which understands this starts to support each other, uplift the whole market and expand beyond boundaries. A recent best example is the Telugu industry. The stars, trade and fans in respective industries also have to understand this. I also hope this becomes a new norm everywhere and the whole Indian film industry rises to the best of standards including the trade and fans.”

In the comment section, fans of Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay hailed these actors as superstars. One wrote, “You are correct, as The Legendary Director K.Balachandra told Vijay is the Last Superstar and hereafter content will be the key to success. A star becomes a Superstar when his movie does standard BO despite negative reviews and weak content. That’s why Thalapathy Vijay is the Superstar.”

Another said, “For getting cheap publicity, why are you using the Superstar word? Superstar title from 1978 to date is used for one man Thalaivar Rajinikanth. This is not a seasonal title like other actors. First, understand and then tweet.”

S.R. Prabu is known for producing movies like Kaithi and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru to name a few. He will be bankrolling movies like Kaithi 2, Japan and Rainbow as well.