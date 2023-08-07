Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Call Off Their Engagement: 'We Are Saddened'

The Bachelor Nation’s stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have made the difficult decision to end their engagement. After four years together and two years engaged, they shared a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, expressing their feelings about the situation. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote.

Acknowledging the support they’ve received, the duo continued, “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Tartick (@jason_tartick)

They reassured their followers that despite their relationship’s shift, their two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, would continue to be cared for. Their shared love for the pets remains strong, even as their romantic bond changes.

The former couple emphasised the importance of maintaining a friendly connection. They wrote that it is truly important for both of them to maintain a friendship and that although saying goodbye to each other has been heart-wrenching for them, their mutual understanding and respect for each other remains unchanged.

Expressing gratitude for the past experiences, they said, “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

According to Page Six, hints of a potential breakup surfaced when Bristowe was first seen without her engagement ring in pictures shared on her Instagram account on July 29. Her subsequent response to inquiries about her relationship status fueled speculations further, as she expressed frustration at not having the personal space to process the situation.

Following the announcement, Bristowe also announced her decision to take a break from social media, as reported by People. She shared a candid photo of herself without makeup, captioning it, “See you soon. bye for now."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 38, and Jason Tartick, 34, announced their relationship in January 2019 and got engaged in May 2021.

Kaitlyn Bristowe first appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2015 before taking on the role of the Bachelorette in its 11th season. Her initial engagement to Shawn Booth ended in 2018 after a three-year relationship. Following this, Jason Tartick appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette in 2018, where he competed for the leading lady, Becca Kufrin, in the reality show.