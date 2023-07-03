Kajal Aggarwal Calls These 3 Actresses 'Self-Made And Solid People'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal grabbed headlines after she talked about her friendship with other divas in the industry. During an ‘Ask Me a Question’ session with her fans on Instagram, the actress got candid and gave quite some glimpses about her life. She also opened up about suffering from post-partum depression and said that it’s “normal" and most importantly “needs family support".

The Singham actress was asked about her friendship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. To this, she responded by saying that all three are “lovely, self-made, committed and solid people". She added that she has some fabulous memories with them and loves to hang out together whenever everyone is free or they chance upon each other at some events or airports.

In the same session, a fan asked her if she has been through post-partum depression. She replied to the fan on Instagram saying “Yes she has faced it". She wrote, “Yes I did. It’s normal and the person going through it needs family support the most."

She further added that taking out time for yourself helps a lot. Doing your favourite activity, workout or catching up for a cup of coffee with your best friends is considered to be therapeutic. She added that her family was very understanding during the time she was undergoing post-partum depression which helped her get over it soon.

In yet another Instagram Story, Kajal disclosed that her pregnancy affected her physically and said that it was more in one’s mind. She feels that having a baby is a blessing which she is grateful for and getting back to work two months post-partum was a blessing for her.

Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in Karungaapiyam, a Tamil horror film by D Karthikeyan. It also starred Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan. She will soon feature in Akhil Degala’s Satyabhama. Apart from this, she also has Indian 2 in the pipeline where she will be starring along with Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bobby Simha, to name a few.

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in 2020 and on January 1, 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post. On April 19, they welcomed a baby boy named Neil.