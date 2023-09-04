Kajal Aggarwal Is All Classy In Simple Blue Shirt And Minimal Makeup

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has been a part of some of the biggest projects and has a massive fan following. She has always impressed the audience with her fantastic acting abilities. Apart from that, the actress is known for putting her A-game in front when it comes to fashion and styling.

She is often spotted sharing pictures from her photoshoot, giving her fans a glimpse of her sartorial choices. A post by Kajal on social media is currently going viral, and the fashion icon has once again impressed her fans with her style. In a recent post that was shared on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal is spotted in a blue linen shirt paired with blue denim, giving off major classy vibes. The actress has transformed a simple blue shirt into a stylish outfit. She also accessorised her look with unique earrings and bangles as she posed for the camera. She opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her hair open.

She captioned the post, “Teri Hoke Maraan, Jind Jaan Karaan #pov" The caption is a verse from the current trending song Heeriye, sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, they went viral on social media. Kajal’s fans were in awe to see the natural look of the actress and flooded the comment section with praise. One of her fans wrote, “Oh wow you are looking very beautiful and pretty my dear love". Another fan commented, “Kajal is so extraordinary and stunning."

Kajal Aggarwal is popular in South India for films like Thuppakki, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Magadheera and Brindaavanam. She has also worked on popular and hit projects like Singham opposite Ajay Devgn, Hey! Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan, Darling opposite Prabhas and Jilla with Thalapathy Vijay.

She made her digital debut with Live Telecast, which was directed by Venkat Prabhu. She has some exciting projects like Satyabhama, Bhagavanth Kesari, Indian 2 and Uma in the pipeline.