Kajal Aggarwal Is No Less Than A Queen In This Beige Embellished Lehenga

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the best-known actresses in the film industry. Apart from her amazing acting skills, the diva is also famous for her vibrant social media presence. She always keeps her fans updated by dropping snippets of her whereabouts to stay in touch with them. Recently, she shared a stunning picture from her latest photo session, which has taken the internet by storm.

Kajal donned a beautiful beige colour lehenga from the wardrobe of Falguni Shane Peacock India. Kajal kept her wavy traces open and added a matha patti, which complimented her outfit. She opted for glam base makeup with brown smokey eyes, eyeliner, well-contoured cheeks and brown-coloured lipstick. She completed her look with a pair of statement stud earrings, and there’s no denying that she looked like a queen. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Channelling my inner queen," in the caption.

The photograph went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Once a queen, always a queen." Another one said, “Looking beautiful." Many of her fans showered red heart emojis in the comments section.

Not only in Indian outfits, Kajal equally slays in Western attire. A few days back, the actress posted a photo where she was seen donning an emerald green colour pant-suit set. The actress was seen sitting on a tool as she posed for the camera. She opted for a nude make-up look, kept her hair open and wore a heavy neckpiece, which added extra glam to her outfit. She rounded off her look with a pair of golden heels. “Classy, sassy, and a whole lot of bossy," read her caption.

After her maternity break, Kajal made her comeback on the big screen with the horror comedy Ghosty, directed by Kalyaan. She was recently seen in the Tamil horror thriller film Karungaapiyam. The film was written and directed by Deekay and also starred Regina Cassandra, Janani and Raiza Wilson in pivotal roles.

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer much-awaited film Indian 2. Apart from this, she also has Bhagavanth Kesari, Uma and Satyabhama in her kitty.