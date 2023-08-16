Kajal Aggarwal’s Oh-so-glam Red Saree Look Will Drive Your Mid-week Blues Away

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is a stunner, who never fails to grab the attention of her fans, be it on the silver screen or on social media. She is one of the fashion divas who always puts her A-game in the front when it comes to styling. A recent photo of hers caught our attention and kicked away our mid-week blues. Kajal Aggarwal looked exquisite in a shimmery 6-yard drape. When it comes to fashion, Kajal Aggarwal is a head-turner.

From extravagant lehenga sets, stunning kurtis, and stylish pantsuits to ethereal drapes, she definitely is a fashion icon. Her recent photos are taking netizens’ breath away. Kajal Aggarwal chose a drape from the shelves of ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. She slipped into a deep red saree adorned with same-coloured sequins all over. She chose a matching sleeveless blouse with similar work all over. She opted for subtle yet glam makeup with shimmery eyes, sheen skin, nude lips and beaming highlighter to add a fresh look to her face. She ditched all the jewellery and accessories herself with a bedazzling silver handbag with pearl studdings as its handle.

Kajal Aggarwal posted these photos on Instagram with the caption, “Haute Dreams are made of these”. Manish Malhotra reacted to the photo by dropping a red heart emoji. Fans showered the actress with praise for her glamorous look. One user wrote, “Who took the Moon pics and posted it on Kajal’s account?” Another wrote, “Red saree and you! Deadly combo.” Another fan wrote, “You are so, so, so beautiful.”

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her movies like Thuppakki, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Magadheera and Brindaavanam. She has also worked in popular and hit projects like Singham opposite Ajay Devgn, Hey! Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan, Darling opposite Prabhas and Jilla with Thalapathy Vijay. She marked her digital debut with Live Telecast, directed by Venkat Prabhu. She was last seen in Deekay’s Karungaapiyam. She has Satyabhama, Bhagavanth Kesari, Indian 2 and Uma in the pipeline.