Kajol Aces the Art of 'Sleeping Comfortably on Long Drive' in New Video; Says 'Do Not Try This...'

Kajol gave her fans a sneak peek into what it feels like to sleep comfortably on long drives. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself comfortably lying in the backseat of her car, without being bothered by any bumps or speed breakers. Along with sharing the video of herself, the Dilwale actress called it “an art." She revealed, “Please do NOT try this without supervision..It takes years of experience to sleep comfortably on long drives without banging ur head at least 25 times on something or the other. It is an art!”

As soon as she shared the post online, fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. One of the users wrote, “Kajol, I am also a master of this art.” Another user wrote, “Too cute… Kajol lives in the real world.” One more user added, “Can you share the secret of the art, need to master it.” Several other users commented with laughing, hearts and fire emojis.

Take a look at the post below:

Kajol is known for sharing quirky videos time and again. Previously, she posted a video from her makeup session and how she uses the time to also practice her knitting. In the clip, she can be seen knitting, while getting her makeup done. Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby… Multitasking at its finest!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol's most recent film appearance was in Salaam Venky, where she portrayed the role of a single mother with a sick son. The movie was directed by the well-known South Indian actor and director Revathy and was released on December 9, last year.

Kajol's next project is the web series titled The Good Wife, which is an Indian adaptation of the popular American courtroom drama of the same name featuring Julianna Margulies as the lead character. The American version ran for seven seasons and concluded in 2016. In the Indian adaptation, Kajol will play the role of a homemaker who returns to the legal profession after her husband's scandal leads him to prison. The series is directed by Supan Verma and will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

