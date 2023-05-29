CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kajol Admits Dushman Makes Her Uncomforable, Talks About Ashutosh Rana As Film Completes 25 Years
1-MIN READ

Kajol Admits Dushman Makes Her Uncomforable, Talks About Ashutosh Rana As Film Completes 25 Years

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Kajol celebrates 25 years of Dushman.

Kajol celebrates 25 years of Dushman.

Dushman marked the directorial debut of Tanuja Chandra. The film was a remake of the Hollywood film Eye For An Eye.

Actress Kajol took a trip down the memory lane to revisit her hit 1998 film Dushman. As the film clocked 25 years today, the actress revealed that it was one of the scariest films, she ever said yes to. She also had a double-role film. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a film snippet and penned a note talking about her experience. Apart from Kajol, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana.

Kajol’s note read, “#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

Dushman marked the directorial debut of Tanuja Chandra. Produced by Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, the film was a remake of the Hollywood film Eye For An Eye. Kajol portrayed the roles of sisters Sonia and Naina, who possessed contrasting personalities. Tragically, the extroverted sister Sonia falls victim to a serial offender named Gokul, portrayed by Ashutosh Rana. Then the introverted Naina decides to take revenge on him for Sonia’s death. She takes help from a blind military veteran in her mission, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by actor-director Revathy, the movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Kajol will next be seen in the legal drama The Good Wife. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s show which also goes by the same name. The series will be directed by Suparn Verma.

first published:May 29, 2023, 14:15 IST
last updated:May 29, 2023, 14:15 IST