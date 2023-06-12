Kajol Asked A 'Personal' Question At The Trial Launch; Ajay Devgn Replies 'Aapki Shaadi Ho Gayi'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are considered the ideal couples of Bollywood. Whenever they appear together for any event, their hilarious take on each other leaves fans in splits. And today also happened the same. Both were seen at the trailer launch of a web series The Trial. Kajol is making her OTT debut through this series.

Well, in the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, a reporter asked Ajay who takes decisions in the house. Immediately Kajol said not me. But it was Ajay’s reply which left all laughing. He asked the reporter, “Apki shaadi ho gayi? (Are you married?)" to which everyone in the room erupted in laughter. “Toh is sawaal ka jawab aap bhi de sakte ho… jis ki shaadi hui he sab sakte he. Swaal ka jawaab ek hi hoga. Sabka unanimously ek hi jawaab hoga.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child - daughter Nysa in 2003. In 2010, they welcomed their son, Yug.

Talking about the Trial trailer, the two-minute-long trailer aptly summed up the courtroom drama with Kajol at the helm of it as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer turned housewife who is compelled to don the black robes after her husband gets embroiled in a massive scandal. The trailer showcased the tension between Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta who is supposedly essaying her husband and a judge jailed for the controversy. From the look of the trailer, the series will explore Kajol’s conflict between being a wife and a lawyer.

The US version of The Good Wife premiered in 2009 and ran for seven seasons. The drama focused on Alicia Florrick, a woman who must support her politician husband after he is implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal while resuming her legal practice. The makers haven’t revealed the release date of Aamir Ali and Kajol starrer The Good Wife yet but dropped the first look last year.