Kajol Blames Her Films DDLJ, K3G For 'Ruining' Karwa Chauth, Says Women Tell Her 'Tum Logon Ne...'

More often than not, Bollywood films have played a major role in influencing our ideas and thought processes, especially about festivals that celebrate Indian culture and events. Actress Kajol too admits to the same lines. She recently went on to say how two of her biggest hits Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ‘spoilt Karwa Chauth for all men and women.’

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Kajol shared, “Karwa Chauth in K3G and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has spoilt Karwa Chauth for all men and women. Now they have to wear good clothes. Earlier, it was just a simple ceremony. Suddenly Karwa Chauth became this big function, a fashion deal where everyone has to get dressed. Women have to wear jewellery, poori dukaan ban kar baith jaao bas. Bhookh bhi chalegi as long as you are looking good while you are starving.”

She added how women walk up to her and tell her about spoiling Karwa Chauth for them. “Tum logon ne humare liye Karwa Chauth kharab kar diya (You guys have spoilt Karwa Chauth for us).” The actress also shared how todays paparazzi are also keen on knowing how celebrities are celebrating Karwa Chauth. She shared, “It has become an event. Now even paparazzi come outside our house to see ki chaand ko dekha ya nahi iss saal. (Whether they are observing the festival this year or not).”

In DDLJ, Kajol who essayed the iconic Siman, was seen keeping a fast for Shah Rukh Khan before marriage. In order to celebrate the festival, she gets decked up in traditional and ethnic outfits and regal jewellery. And in K3G, the festival is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. Kajol will next be seen in the legal drama The Trial. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s show titled The Good Wife. The series will be directed by Suparn Verma.