Kajol Breaks 29-Year-Old 'No Kiss' Policy for Ajay Devgn's The Trial, Video Goes Viral

Kajol has taken the internet by storm with her kissing scenes in her new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha. In the show, Kajol her co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. The Trial revolves around a housewife, played by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband (Jisshu) is jailed over a sex scandal. Ally plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college.

While Kajol has been receiving rave reviews for The Trial, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally have been leaked on the internet. A Twitter user shared a video of the kissing scenes featuring Kajol. Needless to say, the video went viral in no time, with netizens sharing mixed reactions. Interestingly, Kajol broke her 29-year-old “no kiss" policy for the web series. If media reports are to be believed, Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career before this one. The first was in her debut film, Bekhudi, while the second one was in Yeh Dillagi, which released in 1994.

Meanwhile, Kajol has also been in news for allegedly questioning Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office collections. Speaking with Live Hindustan, The Trial star was asked to reveal a question that she’d like to ask her close friend SRK. The actress jokingly said, “How much did Pathaan really make?" She followed it up with a laugh but the video grabbed many eyeballs.

The Trial is co-produced by Kajol’s actor-husband Ajay Devgn. News18 Showsha’s review of the web series read: “The series never really takes its eyes off Kajol, and the never-a-hair-out-of-place, always immaculate actor, clad in elegant pastels along with some immense confidence, is the backbone of the entire show. When everything around her seems to be falling apart, and especially when you see her with her husband, you wish she would get a little rumpled or ruffled. However, it’s fantastic to see Kajol return to the grid and develop into her role, particularly when she starts to emerge as a woman who realizes her natural toughness and learns to keep one step ahead."