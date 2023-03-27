Kajol Celebrates 25 Years Of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Reminisces About Her Straight Hair Look

Time and again, Kajol has gifted her fans with films and characters that are cherished for a lifetime. Among them, her character Muskaan Thakur from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya remains iconic to date. As the film clocks 25 years today, Kajol took a trip down memory lane to recollect the memories and penned a heartwarming note, which read, “This film truly is all the 90s feels and more. Iconic music. Not to forget the straight hair, and how! Filled with all things “feel good” that made it work.#25yearsOfPyaarKiyaToDarnaKya.”

Even though Kajol and Salman Khan have shared screen space in a couple of movies, their only best appearance together remains this 1998. The movie which also starred Arbaaz Khan was the quintessential love story between a rich boy and a not-so-rich girl and how the girl’s brother is a roadblock to their love.

Take a look at Kajol’s post:

The Vashu Bhagnani film was also the directorial debut of Sohail Khan and it went onto to create history with its iconic songs, memorable star cast and impressive storyline. It was the pioneer of romantic comedies in Bollywood. This film to date enjoys a massive fan base amongst the audiences and its chartbuster song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ still gets everybody shaking a leg at parties and festivals.

With songs like ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara’ and ‘Odh li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki’ and the ever iconic introduction of Salman Khan bare chested with a guitar and those unforgettable dance steps, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was a masala entertainer worth a watch even today.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani on the memorable occasion also shared, ‘It still feels like yesterday when we shot the film. It’s still fresh in our memory. It’s heartening to see that ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ continues to entertain the audiences even after 25 years and is loved even by today’s generations.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, where she portrayed the role of a single mother with a sick son. The movie was directed by the well-known South Indian actor and director Revathy and was released on December 9, last year.

Kajol will next be seen in the web series titled The Good Wife, which is an Indian adaptation of the popular American courtroom drama of the same name featuring Julianna Margulies as the lead character.

