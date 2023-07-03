Kajol Chooses SRK As A Lawyer To Defend Her In Court; Says ‘He Is The Smoothest Talker Ever’

Kajol has made news recently with her new series, The Trial, which is set to premiere this July on Disney+ Hotstar. While giving an interview to an entertainment portal, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress talked about her long-time friend and actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s, way with words and called him ‘the smoothest talker ever.’

In a conversation with the cast of the series, the interviewer asked, “Aapko kabhi zarorat na pade but in case in life you have to choose a Bollywood actor to play a lawyer who defends you the best and that cannot be Ajay sir which actor would you pick?" Initially, Kajol looked confused and asked why would she choose an actor to defend her but soon understood the question and confidently said " I would choose Shah Rukh. Hands down I would choose Shah Rukh. He is the smoothest talker ever." “He will be standing over there (in court) lines ki jarurat nahi hai mai bol sakta hoon. He will stand there and he will talk me out of anything that I have gotten myself into so definitely hands down Shah Rukh no two ways about it" she laughingly told Bollywood Bubble.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have ruled the Bollywood industry for decades with their sizzling chemistry on the big screen. The duo shares a great bond off-camera as well. They are often seen talking well about each other in interviews. The onscreen couple was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy film, Dilwale.

The Trial is an upcoming political and legal drama based on Robert King’s and Michelle King’s television series, The Good Wife. It will be released on 14th July on Disney+ Hotstar and features Kajol as the main lead. It is directed by Suparn Verma and also includes Kubbra Sait, Flora Saini, Sheeba Chaddha, and Jisshu Sengupta.