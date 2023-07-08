Kajol Clarifies Her Controversial Statement About Political Leaders, Says 'I Was Making A Point About..'

Kajol has been quite busy with promotions for her upcoming legal drama ‘The Trial’. The actress who’ll be making her foray into the OTT space stirred a big controversy when she made a statement regarding ‘political leaders not having an educational background’. Soon after, Kajol was massively trolled on social media and several political leaders like Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to it. Now Kajol has come forward to clarify that her statement was taken out of context.

She wrote on her Twitter handle on Saturday, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path."

For the unversed, during an interview with The Quint, Kajol had made a comment on women empowerment in India. She stated, “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education."

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. Kajol will next be seen in the legal drama The Trial. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s show titled The Good Wife. The series will be directed by Suparn Verma. It also stars Jishhu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha.

In one of the interviews, talking about playing a lawyer in the series, Kajol joked about how she would love to sue her husband Ajay Devgn if she had a chance. Speaking to ETimes, Kajol said that there was no particular reason for it, but the mere fact that he is her husband is enough to get sued. She also said that the best part was that knowing Ajay Devgn, he would not even deny the charges that Kajol would slam on him.