Kajol Drops Photos Of Her Beautiful Birthday Cake, Says ‘Day Was Filled With So Much Love'

Kajol has turned a year older and she celebrated the special day with family and friends. Taking to social media, the Trial star shared pictures of her stunning birthday cake and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love she received on her special day.

Kajol share photos of herself where she is seen sitting on a couch while her birthday cake is kept on a table. It is a huge vanilla cake. Kajol’s face is blurred but she can be seen talking on the phone. “This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back .. #birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful (sic),” the caption reads.

Take a look at the photo here:

In an old interview, Ajay revealed that he disliked Kajol so much in their first meeting that he wasn’t keen on meeting her again. Speaking with Pioneer, Ajay said, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that." He explained that when he met Kajol, she came across as a loud, arrogant and very talkative person. He also added that they were very different from each other in terms of personality. “But I guess what is meant to happen, happens," he said.

Kajol has been garnering praise with her back-to-back performances in OTT projects. She was last seen in Netflix’s original film, Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series, The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. The series also features Saurabh Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta and Gaurav Pandey in the lead roles. The actress also Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.