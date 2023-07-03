Kajol Feels Her Daughter Nysa Handles Paparazzi With More Grace; Says ‘If I Was In Her Place…’

Kajol has recently opened up about her daughter Nysa and her experiences with the paparazzi. In a candid interview, the actress said that she feels Nysa handles media attention with more grace and dignity in comparison to her. Kajol was recently in Lust Stories 2 and fans have gone gaga over her performance in the anthology.

In an interview with NDTV, Kajol recalled an old incident and shared how she then explained to Nysa about the media. “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job,” she was quoted saying.

Kajol expressed her admiration for Nysa’s growth in handling such situations with grace and dignity. She added, “She is better now with these situations and she is handling it very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota.”

Talking about her work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan.

She will be next seen in The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The Hotstar special series will stream from July 14. The trailer aptly summed up the courtroom drama with Kajol at the helm of it as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer turned housewife who is compelled to don the black robes after her husband gets embroiled in a massive scandal. The trailer showcased the tension between Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta who is supposedly essaying her husband and a judge jailed for the controversy. From the look of the trailer, the series will explore Kajol’s conflict between being a wife and a lawyer.

The US version of The Good Wife premiered in 2009 and ran for seven seasons. The drama focused on Alicia Florrick, a woman who must support her politician husband after he is implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal while resuming her legal practice.