Kajol Feels ‘Incredibly Joyful’, Ajay Devgn Is ‘Amazed’ On Chandrayaan 3’s Success

It’s a moment of pride for every Indian. Chandrayaan 3 created history as Vikram Lander touched down on the lunar south pole around 6:00 pm on Wednesday. Many Bollywood celebs took to their social media to celebrate the success of the mission. Having said that, Kajol and Ajay Devgn also sent in congratulatory wishes to the ISRO team.

Taking to microblogging site X, Kajol wrote, “Congratulations @isro for achieving great success on #Chandrayaan3…Feeling incredibly joyful and proud.” Ajay Devgn on the other hand added, “Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history!! भारत माता की जय.”

Have a look at the tweets :

Congratulations @isro for achieving great success on #Chandrayaan3 .. Feeling incredibly joyful and proud 🇮🇳— Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 23, 2023

Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history!! भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 @isro — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 23, 2023

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also celebrated the success and penned a heartwarming note that read, “A historic day for India as Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon. Thank you to Isro and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far..even the moon! Jai Hind.”

Anushka Sharma wrote, Such a proud moment (national flag), historic ( clapping hands emojis).” She added, “Congratulations Isro, you make us proud and congratulations every Indian.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the historic achievement of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing, the first country ever to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface, said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment.”

Chandrayaan 3 touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.