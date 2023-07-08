Kajol Feels Older Films’ Magic Can’t Be Recreated

Kajol believes that the magic of old movies can’t be recreated, despite the fact we have many amazing remake films in the present day. The actress was speaking to Pinkvilla when she claimed that her characters are considered iconic due to the time they belong to. This comes at a time when Kajol has kick-started the promotional spree of her series The Trial- Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which is the Hindi remake of the American legal TV drama The Good Wife. Even though she is awaiting the release of this Indian adaptation of the English show, the actress believes that “when we go to replicate, we screw up.”

Kajol was quizzed to name one of the characters that she thinks can be converted into a franchise or can have a spin-off. Pinkvilla quoted her saying, “Honestly, what I believe about all the movies that I have done so far- which you consider iconic- were made in that time, with those people, and they cannot be replicated. And I don’t think that magic can happen again.” Continuing further, she said that be it a good or bad movie, every film “has its own magic and has its own chemistry that I feel when we go to replicate, we screw up.” She added that another version of iconic movies or characters doesn’t work for her. “They belong to that age, they belong to that time, and if you want to do another version of it, I just feel that’s not a thing that works for me,” Kajol added.

In the interview, Kajol was joined by her director Suparn Varma and co-star Jisshu Sengupta. Adding to Kajol’s statement, Suparn pointed out that along with people, characters also evolve. Citing Kajol’s character from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Suparn said that “Simran would be very different today.” Agreeing with him, Kajol added that maybe Simran is “divorced” today, or “she’s gone with Raj, lived in London with him for 20 years, 27 years, after that, she’ll be like kick-ass. She’ll be like Bauji’s gone now, mom’s gone now.”

Talking about the show, The Trial will premiere on July 14 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Apart from Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta, the series boasts an ensemble cast, which includes Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.