Kajol Gets Annoyed, Makes a Face After a Loud Car Honk Takes Her By Surprise; Watch Video

Actress Kajol was seen getting annoyed after a loud honk took her by surprise. When the incident occurred, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum star was seen getting out of a restaurant with her friend. A video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, featured Kajol dressed in a comfortably light pink kurta and a white pyjama with her hair tied into a bun.

She made her way out of the restaurant when a car honked loudly. Visibly surprised, Kajol appeared annoyed and couldn’t help but make a face. However, she maintained her calm. She hopped into her car and bid Tanisha farewell before she left.

Kajol was recently in the news for showering her husband, actor Ajay Devgn with love. The actor, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month, spent his birthday night with Kajol. The actress shared a picture from the special night, showing her holding Ajay in her arms. She captioned the post, “The birthday boy finally gave me a return gift." She also marked 15 years of U Me Aur Hum, Ajay Devgn’s directorial debut.

The actress also made the headlines a couple of weeks ago when she shared a raving review of Ajay’s film Bholaa. Kajol, who was seen accompanied by the couple’s son Yug, was heard telling the paparazzi that the film is “Fab, fab, fab." She also took to her Instagram Stories to give a longer review. “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! I was clapping and cheering throughout," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol’s most recent film appearance was in Salaam Venky, where she portrayed the role of a single mother with a sick son. The movie was directed by the well-known South Indian actor and director Revathy and was released on December 9, last year.

Kajol’s next project is the web series titled The Good Wife, which is an Indian adaptation of the popular American courtroom drama of the same name featuring Julianna Margulies as the lead character.

